Horford (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Despite an illness, Horford will suit up for the first half of a back-to-back set, and he may draw another start, as Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hoford rested for Thursday's matchup in Milwaukee, especially if he plays an increased role Wednesday.