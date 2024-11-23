Horford (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Horford is in danger of missing his second straight contest Sunday due to an illness. If the veteran big man is downgraded to out against Minnesota, Neemias Queta will likely draw another start.
