Horford is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a left big toe sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Tuesday is the first half of a back-to-back set, and Horford is expected to miss at least one of those games. When he's sidelined, Neemias Queta, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman are candidates for increased roles.
