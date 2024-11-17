Horford produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 overtime win over Toronto.

Horford returned to the starting lineup Saturday after sitting Wednesday against the Nets due to rest and a left big toe sprain. The veteran big man isn't a focal point in the Celtics' offense, but with the Raptors' defense honed in on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Horford saw plenty of open looks from beyond the arc and tied a season high with five three-pointers. Horford is averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 27.0 minutes per game.