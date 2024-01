Horford posted nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Horford overcame dealing with an illness by putting forth a well-rounded game against Minnesota, ending one point and two boards short of a double-double to go along with a handful of assists. Horford has posted at least five points, five rebounds and five assists in six games this year, including in two of his last three outings.