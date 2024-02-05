Horford posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 victory over the Grizzlies.

With Jaylen Brown (back) sidelined, Horford drew his 20th start of the season. As a starter, the veteran has averaged 8.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 30.6 minutes per game. While Horford has been fantasy-relevant at times this season, his proclivity for sitting out during back-to-back sets and sharing the court with numerous ball-dominant players makes it hard to justify rostering him in standard leagues.