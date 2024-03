Horford (toe/rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

As expected, Horford will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set after posting 14 points (5-7 FG) in 23 minutes during Sunday's blowout win over the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) is slated to return from a five-game absence and should start at center with Horford unavailable.