Horford (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Horford will once again sit out at least one leg of a back-to-back set for rest. He should return to action Saturday in Indiana. In Horford's absence, Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser should see increased roles, but Neemias Queta, Oshae Brissett and Lamar Stevens are also candidates to crack the rotation.