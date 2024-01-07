Horford amassed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 victory over Indiana.

Horford saw extended minutes off the bench after Kristaps Porzingis suffered an eye injury in the first half, and the veteran big man responded with his regular contributions on both ends of the court. The 37-year-old big man finished just three rebounds and two assists away from a triple-double, and he could be in line for an extended role if Porzingis doesn't play against the Pacers on Monday.