Horford is in the starting lineup to face the Suns on Saturday.

As expected, Horford will slot at the five and start alongside the usual suspects for Boston: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Horford is averaging 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals per game when deployed in a starting role this season.