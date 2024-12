Horford is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Horford was cleared to play Wednesday and will return to the starting lineup after a one-game absence. Over his last 11 appearances, the veteran big man has averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.