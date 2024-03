Horford is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Horford is back from his rest day and will return to the starting unit, sending Luke Kornet back to the bench. As a starter this season, Horford has registered averages of 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 triples, 1.0 blocks, 0.8 steals and 0.8 turnovers per contest on 51 percent shooting.