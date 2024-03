Horford will start Sunday's game against the Warriors, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

As expected, Horford will start at center in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (quadriceps). Across 22 starts this season, Horford has averaged 9.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game.