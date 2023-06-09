Williams underwent successful surgery on his left hand Friday and is expected to be fully recovered by training camp in the fall, Adrian Wojnarowski of NBA.com reports.

Williams suffered the hand injury in March but decided to play through the issue during the Celtics' postseason run which ended in the Eastern Conference Finals. The surgery shouldn't impact his availability for next season, but it's unclear where he'll be playing during the 2023-24 campaign, as Williams, who's coming off a career-best season, is a restricted free agent this summer.