Brown totaled 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 117-109 win over the Pelicans.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring and rebounding during Friday's win, finishing three assists short of a triple-double. Brown tied a season-high mark in rebounds, having scored at least 20 points with five or more rebounds and five or more assists for the third time.