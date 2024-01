Brown is questionable for Monday's game in Toronto due to right knee hyperextension, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown dominated Houston on Saturday, posting 32 points (11-15 FG) in 28 minutes, but he's now in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 28. Al Horford and Sam Hauser are candidates to join the starting lineup if Brown is sidelined, but Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum would presumably lead Boston's offense in usage rate.