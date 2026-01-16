Brown finished Thursday's 119-114 win over Miami with 27 points (9-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and seven rebounds over 30 minutes.

Brown was cleared to return Thursday from a one-game absence due to lower-back spasms. He wasn't the most efficient from the field and committed five turnovers, but he and Anfernee Simons (39 points) carried the Celtics' scoring load en route to a road win that snapped Boston's two-game losing skid. Brown has scored at least 25 points in six of his last seven outings since Jan. 1, and over that span he has averaged 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.9 threes over 35.5 minutes per game, though he's connected on just 43.9 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span.