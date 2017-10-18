Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts 25 in season opener

Brown tallied 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 102-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Coach Brad Stevens continued the preseason trend of starting Brown over Marcus Smart at shooting guard. After Gordon Hayward's horrific injury early in the game, the Celtics leaned on Brown as a scoring threat, and Brown eventually led the team with 25 points After spending a year in a crowded backcourt rotation with spot starts at the 3, the 2016 first round pick seems to be reaping dividends now that the depth chart has cleared out due to Avery Bradley's departure. His size and speed make him an unconventional choice in the 2 slot, but if he continues to see 30-plus minutes on the floor his fantasy stock will rise quickly.