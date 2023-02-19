Brown (face) participated in a practice Saturday at All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Official word on Brown's status for Sunday's All-Star Game is murky after he missed the Celtics' final four games of the first half with a maxillary fracture after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Jayson Tatum on Feb. 8, but the fact that the NBA hasn't yet named a replacement for Brown suggests he's on track to play in the exhibition. According to Washburn, Brown didn't require a mask to protect his face during Saturday's practice, though the session was only a light one and presumably didn't include much contact, if any. If Brown gets the green light Sunday, he should be poised to play his normal allotment of minutes when the Celtics open their post-All-Star-break schedule Thursday at Indiana.