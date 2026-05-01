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Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla Tatum is good to go for Saturday's Game 7 against the 76ers, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

Tatum briefly went to the locker room during the second half of Game 6, but he downplayed it after the game. Additionally, Mazzulla said he has no concerns about Tatum's leg ahead of Game 7.

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