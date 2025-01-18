Tatum is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to a left shoulder strain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Tatum is in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 23 due to a shoulder injury. If the star forward is forced to sit out the second leg of Boston's back-to-back, Sam Hauser will likely receive increased playing time.
