Tatum is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to a left shoulder strain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum is in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 23 due to a shoulder injury. If the star forward is forced to sit out the second leg of Boston's back-to-back, Sam Hauser will likely receive increased playing time.

