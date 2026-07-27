Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Role unchanged for Boston

Tatum (knee) should once again serve as the unquestioned centerpiece of Boston's offense after the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown for Paul George, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

While George remains an effective two-way wing, he's unlikely to command the same offensive workload as Brown at this stage of his career, potentially leading to even greater scoring and playmaking responsibilities for Tatum. Assuming he returns to full health, Tatum has a legitimate path to career-best usage in 2026-27.