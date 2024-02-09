Tatum (illness) is available for Friday's game against Washington.
Tatum was dealing with an illness ahead of Friday's matchup, but he participated in Boston's morning shootaround and has officially been cleared to suit up against the Wizards. Across three appearances this month, he's averaged 25.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Present for shootaround•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable for Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Teases triple-double Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Dominates in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 23 points in loss to Lakers•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Strikes for game-high 30 points•