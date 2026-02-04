Walsh logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over 10 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Walsh went scoreless in the win, now serving as nothing more than a depth piece for the Celtics. Outside of a brief run earlier in the season, Walsh seems as though his time as a viable fantasy asset has come and gone. At this point, there is no reason to be holding him, even in deeper formats.