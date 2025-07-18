Walsh tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 87-78 Summer League win over the Lakers.

Walsh led the charge on the offensive end for Boston, managing a bounce-back showing after being ejected during the second quarter of Monday's exhibition against Miami. He's been solid during Summer League play even with Monday's ejection, averaging 15.0 points over four appearances.