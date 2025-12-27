Walsh chipped in three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Friday's 140-122 victory over the Pacers.

Walsh returned from a one-game absence due to an Illness, slotting straight back into the starting lineup. The positives end there, however, as Walsh was unable to have any sort of tangible impact on the game. After a brief run of value, it's been slim pickings for Walsh of late, as he's averaging 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes in his past four appearances.