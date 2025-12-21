Walsh (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Walsh joins Jaylen Brown as the two Celtics players battling through illnesses, with the latter's ailment preventing him from playing in Saturday's 112-96 win over the Raptors. If Walsh is unable to play Monday, then Sam Hauser and Josh Minott would be the top candidates to enter the Celtics' starting lineup. Walsh has started in each of the Celtics' last 16 games, and over that span he has averaged 8.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 23.9 minutes per game.