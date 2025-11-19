Walsh closed with four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 victory over the Nets.

Walsh remained in the starting lineup, although he failed to make the most of his continued opportunity. Boston appears to have no issue tinkering with its starting lineup, especially when it comes to the power forward position. In his last three games, Walsh has averaged just 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game.