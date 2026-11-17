Garza provided three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 115-105 loss to the Magic.

Garza moved into the starting lineup, replacing Neemias Queta, who was given the night off for rest purposes. Despite the promotion, Garza failed to impress, scoring no more than six points for the sixth straight game. Although he has been part of the rotation on a consistent basis, Garza's playing time typically fluctuates from one night to the next. In 14 appearances, he has averaged just 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.