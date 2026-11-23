Garza finished Sunday's 88-87 loss to the Warriors with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT) and five rebounds over 17 minutes.

Garza made efficient use of his limited opportunities, scoring in double figures despite playing fewer than 20 minutes. His three offensive rebounds also helped Boston generate additional possessions in a tightly contested game. However, the modest playing time and lack of defensive counting stats make him difficult to trust in standard fantasy formats, leaving his value largely dependent on scoring efficiency and potential changes to the frontcourt rotation. He's a depth option at center behind Neemias Queta, and until that changes, his upside will remain low and limited to deep formats only.