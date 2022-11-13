Smart produced 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and five steals over 43 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 victory over the Pistons.

Smart had another impressive performance as a distributor, as he racked up double-digit assists for the fourth time over his last five contests while also taking care of the ball, as he's only recorded six turnovers (to go along with 48 assists) in that span. That gives him an elite 8:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Passing numbers aside, Smart also produced his best scoring output of the campaign and is clearly moving in the right direction here, as he has delivered three double-doubles over his last five games as well.