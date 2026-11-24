Smart provided four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 116-104 win over the Clippers.

Smart is seeing steady burn in his first year with Houston, but he's struggling to gain traction following a 24-point outburst during the Oct. 31 win over the Thunder. Since the start of November, the veteran point guard has averaged 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.8 minutes per game (nine appearances) while shooting 28.3 percent from the floor.