Smart (neck) isn't on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against Atlanta on Saturday.

Smart sat out the final three games of the regular season due to neck spasms, but he'll be back in action for the start of the playoffs. He's scored in double figures in seven of his last eight appearances, averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 29.8 minutes per game.