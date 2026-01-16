Hauser logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes during the Celtics' 119-114 win over the Heat on Thursday.

On a night where Derrick White (eight points) and Payton Pritchard (two points) struggled from the field, Hauser stepped up and finished Thursday's win as the Celtics' third-leading scorer behind Anfernee Simons (39 points) and Jaylen Brown (27 points). In the six games since entering the starting lineup Jan. 3, Hauser has averaged 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals over 27.6 minutes per game.