Hauser provided 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and four rebounds across 20 minutes during Friday's 122-84 loss to the Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The fact that Hauser was among the Celtics' scoring leaders in a decisive game of the NBA Finals tells you all you need to know about Boston's offense in this loss. Boston was atrocious on offense and couldn't get things going at any moment of the contest, but Hauser at least provided a spark with his three-point shooting. Hauser is not expected to play a prominent role for Boston offensively in the rest of the series.