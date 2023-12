Hauser accumulated 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Pacers.

Hauser tied his season high with five made three-pointers and scored in double figures for the 13th time over his last 17 appearances. During that stretch, the sharpshooter is averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from deep.