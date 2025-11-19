Hauser finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 victory over the Nets.

Hauser cobbled together a serviceable performance, highlighting just how much of a struggle it has been for him thus far. While he has been able to maintain a regular spot in the rotation, his playing time typically fluctuates from one game to the next. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, Hauser has averaged 3.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game.