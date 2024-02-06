Theis finished Monday's 149-144 victory over the Hawks with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes.

Theis flirted with a double-double Monday, although his scoring performance was assisted by banking in a buzzer-beating three at the end of the third quarter. Theis and Mason Plumlee split minutes at center Monday, but Ivica Zubac (rest/calf) did not play, so the frontcourt rotation will be squeezed tighter if Zubac returns to action Wednesday against New Orleans.