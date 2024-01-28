Theis chipped in 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 115-96 win over the Celtics.

Theis had his best performance in quite some time, filling the boxscore as the Clippers destroyed the Celtics. Despite the fact the Clippers are without Ivica Zubac (calf), Theis has typically been used as a backup option behind Mason Plumlee. While this was an encouraging effort, it is not enough to make him a long-term asset in standard leagues.