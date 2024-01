Theis isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Theis will be replaced by Mason Plumlee in the starting five Tuesday, with Ivica Zubac (calf) out. Theis is averaging 4.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 15.6 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.