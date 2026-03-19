Garland produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Garland played through a questionable tag Wednesday for the front end of this back-to-back set, and a maintenance day could be on the table Thursday. Since joining the Clippers, he's averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes per contest.