Clippers' Darius Garland: Ruled out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) will not play Thursday against the Pelicans.
As expected, Garland will be rested for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The guard produced 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans. Kris Dunn and Jordan Miller could step into larger roles as a result Thursday.
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