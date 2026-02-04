The Cavaliers traded Garland (toe) and a second-round pick to the Clippers in exchange for James Harden (personal) on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the first seven-plus years of his career in Cleveland, Garland is set to join the Clippers. The 26-year-old point guard hasn't played since Jan. 14 due to a right great toe sprain, so it's unclear when he'll be available to make his Clippers debut. Over 26 regular-season appearances with the Cavaliers this season, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent from the field in 30.5 minutes per contest.