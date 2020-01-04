Walton will start Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Walton will get the first start of his NBA career, as a replacement for Paul George, who's out with a hamstring issue. Walton's seen relatively limited action so far this year and is averaging just 2.6 points and 1.0 assists in 10.1 minutes per game despite shooting an impactful 53.3 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three and 85.7 percent from the line.