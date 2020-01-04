Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Starting Saturday
Walton will start Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Walton will get the first start of his NBA career, as a replacement for Paul George, who's out with a hamstring issue. Walton's seen relatively limited action so far this year and is averaging just 2.6 points and 1.0 assists in 10.1 minutes per game despite shooting an impactful 53.3 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three and 85.7 percent from the line.
More News
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Good to go Friday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Injures hamstring Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Does it all in loss•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Transferred to NBA•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Returns to G League•
-
Clippers' Derrick Walton Jr.: Back with Clippers•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.