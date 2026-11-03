Dick racked up 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-118 loss to Toronto.

Dick contributed across several categories against his former team, though he attempted just one three-pointer and failed to connect from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old has secured a starting role with the Clippers, but his fantasy upside remains tied to his perimeter shooting and offensive involvement. His two steals helped offset a relatively modest scoring performance.