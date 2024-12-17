Harden closed Monday's 144-107 win over Utah with 41 points (11-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 12-14 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes.

Harden was nearly unstoppable in the first half and finished with 34 points, his most in any non-Rockets half in his career, and it was the first time he reached that mark since the 2019-20 season. He barely played in the second half due to the nature of the game, but the veteran guard continues to show he can carry the team on offense if needed. Perhaps more importantly, Harden bounced back from a 15-point effort against the Nuggets on Dec. 13, and he should remain the Clippers' go-to option on offense as long as Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined.