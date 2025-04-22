Harden logged 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 105-102 victory over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard did most of the heavy lifting in Game 2 with 39 points, while Harded, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac all scored in double figures for the Clippers. With the series tied at one win apiece, Harden holds averages of 25.0 points, 9.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 three-pointers in 41.0 minutes per contest.