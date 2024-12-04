Harden recorded 23 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Harden struggled with this shot in this one, at least compared to what he'd been doing in the last few games, but fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned with his lack of efficiency as long as he continues to put up numbers across the board. Harden has scored at least 20 points while dishing out at least seven assists in six of his last seven games, averaging 27.0 points, 8.9 dimes, 5.1 boards and 2.0 steals per game in that stretch.