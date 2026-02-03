Clippers' Kris Dunn: Another quiet scoring effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dunn had six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 128-113 loss to the 76ers.
The absence of James Harden (personal) didn't translate a noticeable boost in usage for Dunn on Monday. Dunn remains strictly a fantasy streamer for swipes, averaging 6.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.0 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.
More News
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Grabs season-high five steals•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Will play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Leaves early with ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Solid showing in overtime win•