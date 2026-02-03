Dunn had six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 128-113 loss to the 76ers.

The absence of James Harden (personal) didn't translate a noticeable boost in usage for Dunn on Monday. Dunn remains strictly a fantasy streamer for swipes, averaging 6.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.0 minutes per tilt in his last seven games.