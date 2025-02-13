Dunn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Dunn will enter Los Angeles' starting five in favor of Derrick Jones, offering him a chance to return amplified fantasy value. Over 29 games with the Clippers' starters in 2024-25, the veteran guard has averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 23.7 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Posts three steals in return•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Off injury report for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Won't return Sunday vs. Toronto•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Kris Dunn: Ruled out for Monday vs. Phoenix•